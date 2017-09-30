The Washington Baseball Crowd Cheered As A Gay Couple Got Engaged

Screenshot via Facebook

With all the hate in the world, it’s nice to see the love and compassion get a shot in the spotlight.

A video is going viral of a gay couple getting engaged to wondrous applause.

Ty Fleming and Tyler Garrison (Yes, they’re Ty and Ty), were at the Washington Nationals versus Pittsburgh Pirates game at Nationals Park.

While Fleming was busy getting a prize his boyfriend Garrison was getting down on one knee. The rest went beautifully as the crowd happily cheered for the two boys, including Washington Nationals mascot Screech.

Now, question is what joyous event can the upcoming Nationals versus Cubs game give us?