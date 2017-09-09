Watch: Adults React to Logic's "1-800-273-8255"

Screenshot / via Youtube @FBE

Youtube Channel the Fine Bros has been making viral video after vrial video for years now.

But, it's always great when the react channel focuses on videos with great causes.

We've kept you up to date on all the videos they've put out for the gay animation In a Heartbeat. We've shared when Elders reacted to the short film, when the creators reacted to the elders, and when kids reacted to the animation.

But today adults of college aged and up got to react to a new video with an LGBTQ focus.

The video they reacted to was the "1-800-273-8255" by Logic.

The rapper Logic chose to shine a spotlight on teen suicide and particularly on preventing it. While the lyrics speak of upturning from suicidal thoughts, the song's title is in fact the number for the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

In addition to that, the video below features the story of a gay athlete struggling because the people in his life don't accept his sexuality.

The video has not only gone viral with 1.8 million views and counting, but it has even served its purpose of connecting those in need with the hotline as reports are showing an increase in callers seeking help.

So, if you’re wondering what FBE’s adults think of the music video. Check out the Youtube video down below.