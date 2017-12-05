Watch This Bisexual Teen Youtuber's Heartwarming Coming Out Story

Now we’ll be honest, this isn’t a story about a gay teen boy. Instead, it’s about a teen girl.

Yes, that shouldn’t matter, but often female driven stories don’t trend well on sites like Instinct.

That said, when you have such a charming and sincere story as Elle Mills’s, you have to share it no matter what.

But who’s Elle Mills? Mills is a 19-year-old Canadian youtube who creates stories in her videos. The videos are not quite vlogs but they do follow events in her everyday life (just with a little more creativity put into them).

But as popular as Mills has gotten over the years, it seems that there’s one question she can’t seem to escape. “Elle, are you gay?”

This question has pooped up so much and her personal life has transitioned to the point that she feels it’s finally time to answer. And so, she did in the best way she could, she made a video about it.

If you’re wondering how her coming out went, what the reactions of her friends and family were, and why this Instinct Writer immediately went to subscribe to her, then check out the video down below.