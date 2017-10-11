Watch The Chilling New Trailer For ‘My Friend Dahmer’

Disney star Ross Lynch (Teen Beach, R5), is taking a leap from his more innocent acting roots to play Jeffrey Dahmer in the forthcoming film, My Friend Dahmer.

And after much anticipation, the film's first full-length trailer is now here!

Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most notorious serial killers in American history, murdered 17 men between the years of 1978 to 1991.

Set in the time of his youth, My Friend Dahmer offers a chilling look into the would-be killer's life and mind, years before he'd grip the nation's attention.

From EW:

“It’s the story before the story we’re all familiar with,” says director Meyers, who shot some of the film in the actual house where Dahmer grew up. “The book is this haunting, sad, funny, true look at Jeffrey Dahmer’s high school years, growing up in the suburbs of Akron, Ohio, in the mid-to-late ’70s — and that’s exactly what this film has become. I went through an exhaustive search to find an actor who I believed could play the role of Jeff Dahmer as a high school kid. I must have met with over 80 actors for the two main teen roles. I just locked into Ross when I met him. I felt that he both had the versatility as an actor and the look. I thought it was exciting that he was just ending his run as the lead of a Disney show and was the lead of their Teen Beach Movie franchise — but he looks like Jeff! And then, even more so, when you put some glasses on him.”