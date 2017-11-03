Watch Dacre Montgomery's Shirtless Stranger Things 2 Audition Tape

Dacre Montgomery has been having a great 2017.

Montgomery was virtually unknown when this year started. He had done some very minor indie work, but didn’t have any real acting experience besides that.

But, in the spring Montgomery starred as the Red Ranger in the Power Rangers movie with a more mature (and Breakfast Club-y) feel.

Now he’s also one of the most talked about actors coming out of Stranger Things 2, and that’s partly because of Dacre Montgomery’s openness to talking about his work and experiences with the show.

Not only is the actor sharing his thoughts on if his character Billy is gay, but he’s sharing the video that got him in the role.

Sites like Gay Pop Buzz shared earlier this year tha Montgomery auditioned for the role in a video where he was in a g-string, but now he’s not only giving more detail about the tape but also sharing it with all of us.

The actor spoke to GQ and explained that he was really excited to audition after the first season of Stranger Things came out.

“I got up, kinda went crazy, shaved all my hair off around my face except for my mustache, and then rang two friends who are still studying at the acting university that I went to here in Perth. I was like, 'Can you help read for me behind the camera tonight?' Then during the day I made everything else happen—the dancing and the rest, going out in the G-string and just playing around with it, and putting it together on iMovie and doing all that sort of stuff. And then my two friends came around in the evening, and they had no idea.”

And if you’re wondering why he chose to put on a G-string (especially since the video doesn't pan that far down), GQ was kind enough to ask for all of us with a burning curiosity.

“I did a play in high school, and that's the only reason I had this nude-colored G-string [laughs].”

A post shared by Dacre Montgomery (@dacremontgomery) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Montgomery also shared that he found the moment freeing as he looks at Biily as more of a wild and sporadic personality than he can ever be.

“I think Billy's kind of unpredictable nature, it's not like me. It's obviously not like me to get in a G-string and do that, so I was like, what wouldn't Dacre do? And when I heard the music, I was like, well, whatever. YOLO [laughs]. Because I think that's Billy in every way. I get so self-conscious, so it was a nice reprieve from that, to be able to do that at home, during the day, while none of my family was home, and just go for it, to just have that moment of freedom, and be able to show them that I can have that uninhibited freedom. And I was like, Okay, what better way to do that than to oil myself up, put on a G-string, and... yeah.”

If you’re interested in reading more of the Dacre Montgomery interview, you can read it here.