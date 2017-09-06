Watch The First Teaser For 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'!

We can't wait for the new season of American Crime Story, and not just because it will bring us Ricky Martin's very first on-screen gay sex scene!

Actually, if the first teaser for The Assassination of Gianni Versace is any indication, the series is going to be quite chilling to watch.

Show creator Ryan Murphy previously spoke to EW about the inspiration for the new season of American Crime Story.

“I kept going back to Versace because it was different from O.J. tonally,” says the executive producer, sitting on the back patio of Casa Casuarina. “It was a manhunt and it takes place all over the country.” And just as the O.J. Simpson trial was a lens through which to examine racism, Murphy sees the Versace murder as a chance to do the same with sexuality and homophobia in the ’90s. “The more I had read about it, the more I was startled by the fact that Cunanan really was only allowed to get away with it because of homophobia,” says Murphy. “There was this great apathy about it, and I think part of that was because it seemed like gay people were disposable in our culture.”

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will premier on FX in 2018.