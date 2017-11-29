Watch: The First Trailer For "Love, Simon"

The first trailer is out for the upcoming film Love, Simon.

We reported on this film earlier as being one to watch. No, this isn’t the next gay Oscar bait film that’s been praised at indie film award ceremonies. In fact, the reason this film is on everyone’s radar is because it’s the total opposite of that.

Love, Simon is potentially the first gay film to get public attention because of it being backed by a large distributing company. This isn’t going ot be a film that’s only showing in four theaters across the country. This gay teen film will be readily available in your backyard.

The story is based off of Becky Albertalli’s novel Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda and follows 17-year-old Simon Spier who’s still closeted to his friends and family, but is falling for an anonymous online chat buddy who says they go to the same school.

The film stars Nick Robinson (of the former tv show Melissa and Joey and the film Jurassic World) as well as being co-starred by Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner, Miles Heizer, Tony Hale, and Katherine Langford.

If you want to check out the trailer, you can see it down below.