Watch Man Transform Into Wonder Woman. Is That You Gal?

Are you going to dress up as Wonder Woman this weekend to see the highly anticipated movie?

The roommates are off to gay ol' Target to see if they can find some Wonder Woman t-shirts to wear. If not, they'll stick with their Batman and Superman tees they currently have on.

I did catch one wearing a long black wig the other day. We'll see if that goes well with his Superman top.

One man that may have us all beat is Paolo Ballesteros. We've shared his artistic talent before in Makeup Artist Transforms Himself Into Kim Kardashian & Other Celebs.

Here's his attempt at becoming Gal Gadot.

Makeup transformation pamore! Watch na woooh!

How well did he do?

