Watch Superfruit Party Hard in "How You Feeling?"

Superfruit is back with another music video, and we had to share it with you all.

The dynamic duo are celebrating the release of the second part of their Future Friends album. And with it come some great new songs like “Fantasy" featuring F(x)’s Amber Liu, “Hurry Up!” and “How You Feeling?”

And the latter song now has a music video out.

The song follows Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying as they go on a little of bender after partying maybe a little too hard.

Some of the lyrics go, “I’m dancing reckless but it’s all a lie,” and, “Don’t have the patience to even say goodbye.”

Watch the video down below.