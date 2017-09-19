Watch the Video for Sam Smith's "Too Good At Goodbyes"

Screenshot via Youtube

Sam Smith’s New Music Video is Out

The British singer has been missing somewhat in the past year or so, but that’s assumably to prepare for his latest comeback.

Smith’s debut LP, In the Lonely Hour, came out back in 2014. Then, after making the rounds with his music from that, he went on to create and win an Oscar in 2015 for “Writings on the Wall,” the theme song to Bond’s SPECTRE.

And now it seems he’s ready to come out with a new LP which he says will drop sometime before Christmas.

In the meantime, we get to enjoy his first single from the currently untitled LP.

“Too Good at Goodbyes” is a smooth ballad that Smith himself says came from a deep and personal place.

"This song is about me and about a relationship I was in," he said. "This album actually is not all about me. There's about four songs that are about me, and the rest are about different things and different people in my life and what they've gone through."

We told you about the release date and name of the song, but now we can finally give you a video to go with it.

So, if you are interested in seeing “Too Good At Goodbyes,” check it out down below.