Watch "What the Flip?": Grindr's New Web Series About Swapping Profiles

Did you know that Grindr made a web series?

The series, titled What the Flip, is supposed to take a look at what the dating experience is like for different kinds of Grindr users.

The first episode was already released last week and another one is about to come out next week. This pattern will continue every other Thursday until all five episodes have come out.

But what is the series about?

Well, the goal is to approach the topics of racism, ageism, and body shaming in the Grindr user base and the online gay community as a whole.

The first episode, which you can watch below, shows a White man and an Asian man switching profiles and seeing how the other side lives. In addition, host Billy Francesca comments on the situation along with random pedestrians found on the streets of Hollywood.

As INTO editors, the digital lifestyle magazine working with Grindr to create the series, stated, “What the Flip? exposes the way we talk to each other, the good and the bad. But it also reminds us that we’re still human, and that we can do a better job of how we represent ourselves in the mad rush to connect.”

While the episode is simple and short, it is trying to express a higher message and point out a very true and crippling problem with the gay community, so the video is worth a watch.

Again, you can check it out down below.