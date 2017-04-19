'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' Heads To Los Angeles

Get ready, Angelenos!! Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is heading to Los Angeles!!

Entertainment Tonight reports:

The Bravo late-night series will air live from Los Angeles’ historic Palace Theater for one week of shows starting Sunday, May 21, at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. ...

"We’ve been fantasizing about taking the show to L.A. for eight years and I couldn’t be more excited that the Palace Theater will be our home,” Cohen tells ET. “I feel like we’re hitting the big time!"