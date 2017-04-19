'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' Heads To Los Angeles
Nigel Campbell | April 19, 2017
Get ready, Angelenos!! Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is heading to Los Angeles!!
Entertainment Tonight reports:
The Bravo late-night series will air live from Los Angeles’ historic Palace Theater for one week of shows starting Sunday, May 21, at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. ...
"We’ve been fantasizing about taking the show to L.A. for eight years and I couldn’t be more excited that the Palace Theater will be our home,” Cohen tells ET. “I feel like we’re hitting the big time!"
Any west coast WWHL fans looking forward to this??
