Watching Seniors React To Gay Short 'In A Heartbeat' Will Melt Your Heart
Instinct Staff | August 8, 2017
Pixar-style animated short film, In a Heartbeat, pulled at every last one of our heartstrings.
And with the innocent story of young love trending on social media, the guys over at FBE decided to share the animated short with seniors, to see how they'd react.
Grab a tissue before you watch, because you'll be feeling all the feels again, watching their touching, emotional responses to the film.
