WE TV President Sued For Torrenting Gay Porn

Flava Works is suing openly gay WE TV president, Marc Juris, saying he knowingly uploaded their videos to gay torrent sites.

Flava Works specializes in models of color andis requesting $1.2 million in the lawsuit. It says Juris became a member, downloaded videos, and then uploaded then to sharing sites Gay-Torrents.org and GayTorrent.ru.

Phil Bleicher, CEO of Flava Works, has remarked they have “matching emails, IP, logs and user name info.” He says he had already ordered a cease and desists to Juris, and asked to settle out of court.

A counter suit had been filed under a John Doe, and Bleicher claims it is Juris. The counter suit claims that Flava Works extorts previous members for money. It claims Flava Works will out people for looking at gay porn and those who are not out publicly, will pay the money to keep their secrets hidden.

Bleicher, stands by the fact that he has ample evidence against Juris. He is proud of the work his models and production teams do. He plans to stop the spread of the company’s videos and images illegally, “one lawsuit at a time.”

H/T: NewNowNext