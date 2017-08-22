Welsh Rugby Hunk Adorably Dances Around In His Undies

Instinct Staff | August 22, 2017

Welsh rugby hunk Rhys Webb plays at Scrum-half for Ospreys and Wales, and as you can see, he's very easy on the eyes.

To our delight, the 28-year-old recently shared an Instagram video in which he can be seen dancing around to Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler" in a flattering pair of black briefs.

Swoon!

A gorgeous lad, he is!

H/T: The Gaily Grind