Welsh Rugby Hunk Adorably Dances Around In His Undies

Welsh rugby hunk Rhys Webb plays at Scrum-half for Ospreys and Wales, and as you can see, he's very easy on the eyes.

To our delight, the 28-year-old recently shared an Instagram video in which he can be seen dancing around to Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler" in a flattering pair of black briefs.

Swoon!

Watch:

A post shared by Rhys Webb (@rhysw0912) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:39am PST

And here's some added sexiness from his Instagram:

A post shared by Rhys Webb (@rhysw0912) on Jul 17, 2016 at 1:49am PDT

A post shared by Rhys Webb (@rhysw0912) on Jun 11, 2014 at 9:25am PDT

A post shared by Rhys Webb (@rhysw0912) on Aug 1, 2016 at 6:27am PDT

A gorgeous lad, he is!

H/T: The Gaily Grind