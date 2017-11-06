Wentworth Miller Leaving "The Flash" and "Legends of Tomorrow"

I always joke with my friends that when it comes to TV, I just need the CW and HBO. 90% of the TV shows I watch are found on those two networks.

While the DC movies may be a flop, the CW has done a great job with their TV shows of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Super Girl. The cross-over episodes are ones I look forward to every year.

After Wentworth Miller wrapped up Prison Break and came out, it was exciting to see him land on a network that was open to gay actors and characters. Colton Haynes was on Arrow for a while, multiple characters in the shows are gay or bisexual, including Police Captain David Singh on The Flash and Sara Lance from Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

Miller announced on his Instagram that he is wrapping up his final days on DC's Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash.

artwork via @kevinwada A post shared by @wentworthmiller on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

It reads,

Currently shooting some of my final episodes as 'Captain Cold/Leonard Snart' on CW's Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash... Grateful - now and in advance - to a pair of talented casts and hardworking crews...Thank you.. I've had a tremendous time playing this character..It's been an opportunity, and education, a f-cking blast.. With love and respect - W.M.

I'm going to be sad to see him go. What started off as a villain turned more into a complex character that was neither only good or bad.

I also know he will go off in style and I it will be bittersweet to watch.

Good luck in your next steps Wentworth Miller!