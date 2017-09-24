We're Dying To Examine Med Student Joey Kiho Kim

Images via Instagram

We have another hot Instagram stud for you today and his name is Joesph Kiho Kim.

Joey, as he's more commonly known as, is a Korean-American who started off as a med student, but transitioned into modeling.

Working under the New York company RED, Joey spends a lot of his time in front of the camera. And on top of that, he’s got a good mindset when it comes to his modeling.

“As much as this is a hobby and fun for me, I hope that I can have some positive impact on the way that Asian-American males are portrayed in the media and viewed by the world,” Kim wrote in one of his Instagram posts.

That said, besides publishing a research paper back in April, Joey's modeling "hobby" has recently taken a great upturn and taken over a lot of his medical time.

If you want to see more of Joey Kiho Kim you can check out shots of him photographed by Hard Cider NY, head over to his modeling portfolio, or check out the selection of shots down below.

Bonus Round: Play that last video and have the music playing as you go back to look at his pictures. It'll give you a totally different experience.