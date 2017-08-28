We're Going North To Learn More About 'The French One' - Bruno Costa

Where do you go to get your ideas and updates on fashion?

One of the sites we enjoy reading is MR JOEL, a Digital Media Agency out of London that actively focuses on digital media content and services.

They may be located in Europe, but the site reaches across the continents to bring us great content.

Here is one of their more recent fashion interviews where they catch up to one of Montreal's inhabitants. They talked to, learned more about, and received some great tips from Bruno Costa.

Fashion means different things to different people. For some, fashion is a form of expression, a way for them to express their individuality without falling victim to vanity. For others, fashion is a tool for marketing and they wear it with pride and with the intentions of inspiring people to take pride in their appearance. But fashion has, even more, meaning to Bruno Costa, as he has used it to build his own social media empire, and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon. We caught up with Bruno and discover where his roots in fashion came from.

Tell us a bit about you and your background.

I am from Marseille, south of France. I used to live in Réunion Island, Paris and also New York City, so I have traveled quite a bit, but I believe that’s more fun, the more you travel the more you experience. I moved to Montreal 1 year ago to live with the one I love. Regarding my background, I graduated in Political Sciences in 2009 then a Brand Strategy Masters degree in 2014. Before leaving France I used to work in politics, then for a big luxury company in marketing. Today, I am building a career with my Instagram and social media. My goal is to run my own business in Brand strategy consulting.

What is your favourite TV show?

My favorite show is The Big Bang Theory because the characters are so entertaining, and Sheldon and his friends make me laugh so hard. I love learning real things about sciences while I’m watching it.

Who are some of your favorite models and Instagrammers?

My favorite model is Noah Mills and Instagrammers are Noah Douglas Neiman & Sergio Carvajal. I love their work and they give me great inspiration.

What career did you want to pursue when you were younger?

I wanted to be an airline pilot. When I was a very young boy, my dad took me to the airport once a week to see the planes take off. I found it fascinating and had my heart set on being a pilot.

How would you describe your style?

I think I am a chameleon. I can wear streetwear, luxury or sportswear. It really depends on my day I suppose, and it depends on how busy I am that day.

What is your line of thought when picking an outfit?

It has to be original, comfy and masculine. Again, depending on how active and busy my day is, practically is everything.

What is your favourite fashion brand?

The Kooples so far !

What is your favorite high street store?

Let’s say, Zara. They do a great selection of clothes that appeal to me. From causal, to formal, even to some active wear.

What are your favorite color combinations?

I love black with burgundy or maybe beige with khaki (army green)

What's favorite cosmetic or skincare item?

I clean my skin with Avene then I use Clarins Men every day; Sometimes I use Estee Lauder Night Repair

What is the most important aspect of being a well-dressed individual? Is it the brands you wear? The statement you make?

Being a well-dressed individual is a reflection of who you are inside and what you feel. There is not only one good style. Each person should be able to feel well dressed. The Brands doesn’t matter. You should wear clothes showing off your body.

What does fashion and style mean to you?

I think everyone has a different idea of fashion. Fashion is what brands you wear and how you wear them. It is like the rules to follow. Style is about every single person because it is based on your lifestyle. It’s about what you feel, how you look and above all; what kind of feelings and vibes you inspire to the people.

What positive or negative impact has social media had on your career so far?

I think the impact is positive because it has opened so many doors for me and given me so many opportunities. I use social media not to impress people but to impact people. However, I know there are bad sides to it and people often misunderstand the message or the point. Today, the issue is to be real and honest in a virtual world

Talk us through your weekly workout training plan/routine.

I am so lucky that my partner owns a training studio called STUDIO EPIX. I attend a boot camp class 4 times a week. Mondays: Metabolix based on a cardio & muscular routine with short resting periods. Wednesdays: 60mins muscular workout of upper body. Thursdays: Full body Task based training. Saturdays: 60mins workout based on cardio and muscular routine.

Boxers or briefs?

Boxers

Natural or styled hair?

Styled Hair while everyone is telling me that I look better natural.

What was the last text you sent?

“Can you order 6 healthy meals for my lunches this week. Thanks baby “

What was the last thing you googled?

Chanel sneakers

Whats in your pocket besides your phone

My Mont Blanc wallet

What's the one thing you can’t live without?

My phone

Last thing you watched on TV?

Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban

Favourite holiday destination?

New York!

Head on over to MR JOEL to see what Bruno thinks. You can follow Costa on Instagram at The_French_One .

In closing, here are a few more pictures of Bruno Costa and some info on MR JOEL. All the pics shared in this post came from his Instagram page.

