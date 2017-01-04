West Hollywood's The Factory Named National Preservation Win

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has placed West Hollywood's The Factory in the win column for preservation.

The National Trust writes:

The Factory was built in 1929 to accommodate the booming success of the Mitchell Camera Corporation, which revolutionized filmmaking at the time. In 1974, the structure became Studio One, a pioneering gay disco that served the LGBTQ community in myriad ways, such as hosting one of the nation’s first fundraisers to combat the AIDS epidemic in the early 1980s. Once threatened by demolition due to a large-scale hotel development, this iconic structure, which was named to the National Trust's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places list in 2015, has been listed on the California Register of Historic Places, and will now be restored and incorporated into the project. Further, the State Historical Resources Commission has recommended that the property be considered for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Regarding plans to incorporate The Factory in future development, Curbed Los Angeles reports:

Under the new plan, the Factory would be moved to align with Robertson, and more than 60 percent of the building would be saved and adaptively reused. Possible uses include retail, a restaurant, or, fittingly, a nightclub.

Here's an image of Faring Capital's proposed incorporation of The Factory in its Robertson Lane project:

