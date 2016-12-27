We've Lost A Princess Today. Carrie Fisher Passes Away

Just two days ago we lost a pop icon. Today we hear of news that the universe has lost a princess.

Even us gay boys can give props to a woman that wore the most famous bikini in the galaxy.

Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia Organa, has died after suffering a heart attack. She was 60. Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.” Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She later died in the hospital. - people.com

Most of us are just completely over with 2016. We've lost too many this year.

Our thoughts are with her friends, her family, and the rest of the galaxy.

h/t: people.com