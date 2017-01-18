This Is What A $250 Million House Looks Like: Tour
Got $250 million to splurge on the largest house in America?
This is what it'll get you. Check out the Bel Air, California spread from owner/developer Bruce Makowsky.
The Los Angeles Times has a photo gallery of the massive home, plus the method behind the developer's madness.
Just how lavish is the Bel-Air property, which hit the market Wednesday? It’s got four levels, 38,000 square feet of interiors, 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, an infinity pool with a swim-up bar, a bowling alley, a candy room and a movie theater.
That’s just the house. To entice a billionaire buyer, and to set it apart from the other exorbitant homes for sale in the area, the property also comes with a $30-million car collection, 130 art installations, custom luxury furnishings and a decommissioned helicopter parked on the roof.
Oh, and Makowsky will pay for seven full-time staff members for two years.
Guess it's a bargain??
