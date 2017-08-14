What are the 20 Most LGBT-Friendly Colleges in America?

When you identify as LGBT and are a senior in high school who is looking to head to college the year after, it is good to know which colleges are the most accepting as it can help shape your identification even further. The Princeton Review just asked 137,000 students across the country a simple question regarding LGBT, that reads "How much do you agree/disagree with the following? Students treat all persons equally, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity/expression."

Based on those responses, The Princeton Review was able to find the Top 20 most LGBT-friendly colleges in America. What was interesting to me was that a lot of colleges on the list were private Liberal Arts schools, spread all across America in states like Florida, Ohio and Minnesota to name a few. It's good to see that a lot of these schools listed are not just in the most pro-LGBT places like New York City and San Francisco, and that the acceptance is all over.'

Each school listed provides a quote as to why they made it on the list. Sarah Lawrence College, which made the number 6 spot, had this to say from a current student attending. "Sarah Lawrence has a highly-eclectic student body, which continually challenges me and makes me think in new ways. It has a very queer vibe and is known for being extremely LGBTQ+ accepting, but the actual student body is much more cis/het than one might assume".

Emerson College in Boston made the number 3 spot, whereas College of the Atlantic all the way up north in Maine hit number two. What made number one and the other spots on the top 20? Click here.