What are the 25 Best and Worst Companies for LGBTQ Rights in America?

Workplace rights for the LGBTQ community have grown exponentially over the past 25 years, with a good majority of companies having some sort of protection for us as time has gone by. Still, there are ones that are on Gay Workplace Santa's good list, and ones that definitely need improvement. OpenInvest, which is the world's first automated socially responsible investing tool that builds your investment portfolio based on the causes you care most about, just comprised a list of the top 25 best and worst places for LGBTQ rights and some are shocking indeed.

OpenInvest just developed the first ever LGBTQ In the Workplace Investing Screen, which draws on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index that went out back in 2016. According to OpenInvest, According to them, the goal is to help protect individuals from bias in hiring, promotion, job assignment, termination, compensation, and harassment on the basis of their sexual orientation or identity.

That's a pretty nifty way to go above and beyond for our community to ensure our protection and that we are choosing the right companies to work for. So what are the best and worst companies to work for?

On the best side, we have companies ranging from Estee Lauder to Boeing to Mastercard and Monsanto, just to name a few. On the bad side, it includes ones that are bizarre to me like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group and Foot Locker. Hmm.... looks like I may need to take my burrito/soda/sneaker business elsewhere.

You can see the full list here.