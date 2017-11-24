What Are The Top Ten Myths About Men’s Sexuality?

Instinct Replay: While most of our writers are stuffing themselves with holiday cheer, we thought we would share some of our more memorable stories from recent months.

What did you learn about the sexual revolution in school? The main topics were probably burning bras, contraception, homosexuality, alternatives to monogamy, contraception, sex before and outside marriage, contraception, and abortion ... oh and abstinence and contraception. Life would be quite different for all of us if the '60s to the '80s weren't so free. But did it go far enough?

In a recent article "The Top Ten Myths About Men's Sexuality," publishes on PsychologyToday.com, it shows that we may have not learned everything we needed to some 40 odd years ago. Sexuality is something that we may never understand completely. There are many myths about men's sexuality.

In the last few years, there has been a growing movement among sex therapists and researchers to really understand men’s —not what it is “supposed to be,” but rather how it manifests, where its roots lie, and how to deal with the conflicts it presents, not only in with men, but with couples too. We’ve long recognized that women are pretty far ahead of men in terms of emotional access and vocabulary. Historically, we therapists have tried to help men catch up to women in this regard. This is important, but now we are beginning to ask how we can help women understand where their men are right now instead of waiting for them to catch up. - PsychologyToday.com

Definitely head over to PsychologyToday.com to see what it says are the "10 Myths About Men's Sexuality." I've included some elaboration on a couple of them, but there's a lot more to read.

1. Men who have sex with other men are gay or bi Not necessarily. We now know that many men are attracted to sex that is considered 'gay sex' … but not to all men. This is bound to confuse a lot of people, but ... (see their elaboration on this and other points over at PsychologyToday.com) 2. Bisexual men cheat Absolutely false. Bisexual men can cheat equally as much as any straight man or woman out there. The myth is that bi men can’t make up their mind, and therefore ... 3. Men are too focused on sex Men and women have different ways of expressing their to each other. In general, women express their attachment through relationships. Men do so through sex. Research reveals ... 4. Men who watch become obsessed with it and then prefer it over sex with their wives 5. If a man wants anal sex it means he is gay or bisexual A lot of people think this. But a man’s anus doesn’t have a sexual orientation, it just knows it enjoys pleasure. Our culture has decided ... 6. It’s pathological if a man wants a lot of sex 7. Sex is an official diagnosis 8. If a man can’t get or loses his erection it means he is not into his partner 9. Men who have kinky fantasies will always want to act upon them 10. Watching porn can make men want to cheat on their spouses

Gay, straight, bisexual ... we may never comprehend all of what is going on in men's brains and their jeans. The sexual revolution was a great time for homosexuality to break out of the closet, but there's a lot more to sex than just being one of the 3 flavors. Realizing there are more than just those three words, gay, straight, bi, to describe male sexuality is the first step. Is understanding men's sexuality the next great sexual revolution?

What do you think is the biggest myth or misconception about male sexuality?

