What Gets A Smile Like This On George Takei's Face? (NSFW)

George Takei has a lot to smile about. His career has lasted for many years, he's a strong voice in the LGBT community and he's reached the strong age of 80.

What do you get someone that has his own cologne, books, and catch phrase.

Well, you try to get him something that'll put a smile on his face and really make him say "Oh My!"

Howard Stern, a true straight bro, threw his friend George Takei a fantastic 80th birthday celebration. As part of that celebration, George got an eye full of young men and all their parts.

Click on the image below and let it load to join in on George's birthday celebration or go to imgur.com.

Oh my indeed.

Thanks Howard Stern for having some fun with George. We all got the prize today.

Now only if we can get those blurry spots off the screen.

h/t: reddit.com, imgur.com