What Hunky Celebrity are We Crushing On at the Moment?

The great thing about society (for the most part), is that we all have our own individual thoughts and minds when it comes to what we like and desire. This of course, includes the men that we find attractive, not only in our lives, but in the entertainment world as well.

Let's face it: Hollywood has a ton of smoking hot guys that we are crushing on right now. They run the gamut in terms of looks, charisma, personality and so much more that can make them an instant turn on. Question is... who are we liking the most in 2017?

I recently polled a bunch of my friends that question, and the variety of answers that I got were simply delicious.

Answer yourself this question, Instinct Magazine readers, who are you crushing on in 2017? Let us know!

Excited to announce I'll be smelling amazing fronting the @hugoboss #BOSSbottled fragrance campaign as the #ManOfToday. More coming soon... #ad A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

Chris Hemsworth

@adidas #giftedbyadidas #thepulseof Green Bay #threestripes A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Aaron Rodgers

Here I sir next to a poster for #gotgvol2 discussing how this is probably the greatest movie in the history of cinema. Humbly. #tokyo A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

Chris Pratt

Rocknrolla. A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Idris Elba/Tom Hardy

Kyle Bornheimer

New handle A post shared by Kevin Steen (@fightowensfight) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Kevin Owens

2017! Really has been such a powerful year... so grateful and blessed. Only months left to plan 2018. You make us reach higher. Gracias... A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

Vin Diesel

Make sure to follow @must_act for all the best posts about actors and cinema! A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaaldaily) on Oct 12, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jason Momoa

HERO. LEGEND. KING. Watch the teaser trailer in bio! #BlackPanther #Killmonger A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Michael B. Jordan

YOU, me and a few of your friends are going to have the best Carpool Karaoke session ever! Best part? It supports (RED) in the fight to end AIDS. But first, click the link in my bio or go to omaze.com/james for your chance to WIN! A post shared by James Corden (@j_corden) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:49am PST

James Corden

I jumped at the chance to design my own Selfish Mother sweater this year. Last year I visited a @savechildrenuk education project in India and saw how fundraising campaigns like #ChristmasJumperDay can make such a difference. My jumper will be available to buy this week from TheFMLYStore.com so we can raise as much money as possible for this fantastic cause. Shot by the brilliant @gregwilliamsphotography A post shared by thereallukeevans (@thereallukeevans) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Luke Evans

Remember what this fandom used to be like? When we all used to be genuinely excited to post and to log on? When we could actually talk to each other about pretty much anything? When everyone was active and everyone showed nothing but love towards one another? I miss it. It's sad to know this fandom will probably never be like that again and only the original people from this fandom will know what that's like. A post shared by Wentworth Miller (@wentworthuk) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Wentworth Miller