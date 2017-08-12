When Did You Know You Were LGBT? Transgender People Talk About The First Time They Knew.

What was your aha moment? When did that big rainbow light bulb go off over your head and you knew you were a big ol friend of Dorothy?

I remember my moment of confirmation. No, not the one in the Roman Catholic Church ceremony. I did that, too, all the while thinking, ugh, now that I am gay and officially in the Catholic Church, do I need to be an altar boy? Hell no. My moment of personal gay confirmation happened when I was in the third grade and over to my friend Scott's house. Before that night, I had known I had some different feelings than what was considered "the norm," but didn't file those away as important things at the time. LEGO bricks, my awesome Pac-Man watch, and the double slide on the playground were more important to me then.

Okay, back to the big rainbow light bulb. So there I was, over his house, playing with my friend Scott, his older brother, and his younger brother. Their parents were present, too. We had a great day and I was waiting for my mother to come pick me up. Just minutes before my mom was to show up, Scott's mother stated it was time for bed. All of a sudden all three boys disrobed in the living room like their clothes had velcro stitches and seams. Boom! Three boys roughly my age were standing there sans clothing.

Was I just curious about other boys' bodies? Was I flabbergasted that this family embraced nudity a great deal more than mine? Freud and Jung, go away! I knew I was gay.

I wouldn't come out to my parents for another 16 years, not really experience anything man-on-man until after college, but at that point, I knew what I liked, knew whom I liked, knew who I was. Some of us live in the closet much longer than others. Going back to my 25th class reunion this past weekend, many classmates asked me about my Tel Aviv trip and other things they have seen me post online. Friends brought up that they never knew I was gay until reading my posts on Facebook. "Thank God for Facebook!" some even exclaimed.

I've had many different coming outs in my life, to friends, to family, every time I start a new job, but there has always been that one aha moment back in that living room in West Old Town, Maine that sealed my fate.

A recent Reddit post titled Transgender people of Reddit, what was the first memory or sign that you were trans? has been gaining lost of attention. Like mine, people are sharing their honest stories and their childhood memories.

Like my long delay in the closet after I knew, many of these individuals did not come out as transgender at the time, but realized whom they were and what path awaited them. I did not come out as a gay boy in the third grade in 1983, but I wish I did. My how times have changed. I am not sure I knew anyone else that was gay back then. I didn't know all of the correct terminology and anal sex seemed so gross and scary and way out there to my young self, even more scary than sex with a woman! I wouldn't meet someone else that I knew was gay and out and open until 1990, but that is a different story.