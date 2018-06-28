I often write a Travel Thursday posts about one of my wonderful trips, going to Tel Aviv Pride, Puerto Vallarta Pride, visiting Scottsdale, Arizona, spending time in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, enjoying a weekend in Key West, and so on (I do love my job!), but I also write about my staycations here, where I live, in Fort Lauderdale and Wilton Manors, Florida. My trips are amazing, but staying home and enjoying what I have here is just as great. When friends visit me from out of state, they always ask, what is it like to live in a Gay Mecca? I guess when you live here, you don’t think about it.

Besides being a place that has 15 gay bars within 5 blocks, quick access to one of the best beaches in the world, and a climate with about 2 days of winter and the rest of the year it’s all summer, Wilton Manors, Florida just knows how to embrace the gay as well as embrace life.

Instead of telling you about the Stonewall Pride that happened last weekend, I wanted to mention the two great activities I attended tonight, on a school night, on a whim. The first was the 25th Anniversary of the Pride Center. I am currently not a member, but have known about the The Pride Center at Equality Park since I moved here back in 2013.

What was great about this Pride Center event was that it welcomed current and possible future members (one of them being me) to enjoy a nice night out, sponsored by Hunter’s Fort Lauderdale and Temptations Catering. The emcee of the event made it a point to tell all that the 2-hour open bar and hors d’oeuvres were all donated by the two businesses.

What may not have been designed as the main event of the evening and something that did cause my eyes to water up was the speech given by the new Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. The words, those amazing words about how love and policies start local, the praise he gave the Pride Center for being an integral part of the community of Wilton Manors and For Lauderdale, and how lucky we are to have such a great political local core that supports us as LGBTQ+ citizens, I was kicking myself all shades of black and blue for not recording his speech. I need to know when Dean Trantalis is running for something next so I can vote for him as much as possible.

The Founders Circle Reception lasted from 6 to 8 PM, but we wanted to find a place to watch the Ru Paul’s Drag Race finale. We didn’t have to go far as we walked into the smaller side bar at Georgie’s Alibi Monkey Bar and the RPDR reunion episode was on the 6 or 8 television screens. While at Hunter’s, my friend and I discussed what place had the best food on the drive (Wilton Drive). A place I always forget is Georgie’s. Needless to say, the great food and drinks at Alibi helped us get through a stressful RPDR Finale (#teamkameron).

So besides the great organizations like the Pride Center, and the successful watering and food holes like Georgie’s Alibi Monkey bar, what else is great about this Gay Mecca of Greater Fort Lauderdale, Florida is that you just don’t think about being gay as an issue while here. It’s a label you do not need to wear. It’s that rainbow ribbon around your heart that you do not need to show OR hide while being present. I’m not sure of the last time I felt I was gay or it clicked I was gay while being out in public. Geesh, that sounds odd, but yes, being gay is part of who I am, but it’s not something I have to prove, project, protect while here. I’m just me, a man that lives in this town and goes to bars and goes to restaurants and goes to Bed, Bath, & Beyond, goes to open houses, and drives a sweet three miles to work. Life is f&$king great!

Of course, living in a Gay Mecca, make sure you have time to enjoy it. At any time of the day or night, you can just say, hey, let’s go have fun and you’ll have it, and you won’t have to worry if you left your gay card at home.

Thanks Wilton Manors and Greater Fort Lauderdale as a whole for being a wonderful and accepting place to call home for the past 5 years and hopefully many many more.

I know this may sound a little banal to some, but I do realize how good we have it here and often think about our LGBTQ+ citizens here in the US and those around the world whom cannot hang out together, that cannot be seen together. We have it so good here. As mentioned, I can go one mile and be at 15 gay bars and do things from be political or social or drink or watch a gay television show with complete strangers in a gay bar.

So what is it like living in a Gay Mecca? I don't have a good answer to that, but it may be just like how straight people live every day, without worrying that someone may judge you by whom you love or whom you have relations with. Living in a Gay Mecca is living care free and full of LGBTQ+ adventure. Let me know if you want to use my guest room some time.