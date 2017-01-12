Where Are You Going To Punch Your Passport This Year?

Our passport is all renewed and ready to go! Granted, we at Instinct live in some great parts of the United States (Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Fort Lauderdale), we still love to travel! Will some of the hottest celebrations of 2017 require us to get stamped?

Here are 4 of the top celebrations we have our eyes, hearts, and other organ on.

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival

Sydney, Australia: February 17 - March 5

Our bumper program of comedy, exhibitions, music, theatre, parties and community events is an all-inclusive, all-singing, all-dancing celebration of Australia's LGBTQI culture.

Read about our 2017 festival theme CREATING EQUALITY here.

A busy calendar packed with over 80 events kicks off Friday 17 February and takes over Sydney for two weeks until Sunday 5 March.

Tickets for the Mardi Gras Pool Party, Diamond and Sideshow Parade Viewing, our after-Parade PARTY and Laneway are now on sale!

Photos and info from www.mardigras.org.au

Miami, Florida: May 26 - June 4

In 2017, thousands of participants, spectators and thought leaders from around the globe will converge on Miami for World OutGames IV. This 10-day event will bring to life more than 450 events across three areas: Sport, Culture and Human Rights. World OutGames Miami will challenge you physically, stimulate you intellectually and enliven you emotionally. Be part of it all, and leave transformed for the better – in your mind, your body and your heart. World OutGames Miami is licensed by GLISA – the Gay and Lesbian International Sport Association, and is made possible thanks to the support of:

Photo and info from www.outgames.org

Madrid, Spain: June 23 - July 2

WorldPride Madrid 2017 is the great global LGBTIQ Pride festival to be held in the neighborhood of Chueca and some of the main streets of Madrid. A great festival to celebrate, discuss and show the diversity, whose main event will be the World Pride Parade, which will be the world's largest.

Photo and info from www.madridorgullo.com/en

Los Angeles, California; July 6 - 16

Founded by UCLA students in 1982, Outfest is the leading organization that promotes LGBT equality by creating, sharing and protecting LGBT stories on the screen. Outfest builds community by connecting diverse populations to discover, discuss and celebrate stories of LGBT lives. Over the past three decades Outfest has showcased thousands of films from around the world, educated and mentored hundreds of emerging filmmakers and protected more than 20,000 LGBT films and videos.

Info from www.outfest.org

Where do you wanna go? Sydney and Madrid are dream destinations any year and any time of the year. Los Angeles and Miami definitely know how to party, too.

If not one of these 4, what is your chosen vacation destination for 2017?