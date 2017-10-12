Which Country's Men Has The Largest 'Erect' Packages of Them All?

The judges have scored, and the results are in. Which country or continent's men has the biggest erect penises of them all? The answer may surprise some.

A website called Target Map did the research on this very important topic (ahem), and found that countries in Africa house the largest of the peens. The biggest (6.3 to 7 inches) includes Ghana, Gabon and Nigeria. Not to be outdone, other countries where men sport the largest packages include Haiti and Jamaica. Yay!

The second largest, coming in at 5.8 to 6.3 inches, are all over the map. Australia, Italy, Norway, Mexico and South Africa all made this list.

On the sad flipside, the smallest of them all (3.6 to 4.1 inches), comes from countries including India, Sri Lanka, and South Korea. But you know what they say, it's not the size of the boat, but the motion of the ocean my friends.

So if you are looking to vacation anytime soon, and are in search of a big package to make your time there that much better, now you know where to go. Cheer and bottoms up. Literally.