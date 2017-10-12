Which Country's Men Has The Largest 'Erect' Packages of Them All?
The judges have scored, and the results are in. Which country or continent's men has the biggest erect penises of them all? The answer may surprise some.
A website called Target Map did the research on this very important topic (ahem), and found that countries in Africa house the largest of the peens. The biggest (6.3 to 7 inches) includes Ghana, Gabon and Nigeria. Not to be outdone, other countries where men sport the largest packages include Haiti and Jamaica. Yay!
The second largest, coming in at 5.8 to 6.3 inches, are all over the map. Australia, Italy, Norway, Mexico and South Africa all made this list.
On the sad flipside, the smallest of them all (3.6 to 4.1 inches), comes from countries including India, Sri Lanka, and South Korea. But you know what they say, it's not the size of the boat, but the motion of the ocean my friends.
So if you are looking to vacation anytime soon, and are in search of a big package to make your time there that much better, now you know where to go. Cheer and bottoms up. Literally.
Are they referring to girth or length on this? If it is girth, that seems more impressive and accurate. If it is length, their data is way off. There are plenty of men with 7.5+ sized cocks in Africa and Europe. That being the case the findings should have included ranges of 8-12 inches. But if the data is based off of a volunteer population, where the average length fell into the displayed range, then it is not and accurate population sampling, thus making their results flawed and invalid.
