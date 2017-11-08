Which Franchise Has The Hottest Superheroes?

The Beefiest Battle: DC VS. Marvel VS. X-Men

Are you absolutely fan-girling over the Justice League film hitting theaters on November 17th?! You’ve read that correctly: Next week! I’m sitting here glued to my screen, ice cream in hand, trying to find any and all spoilers to ruin the film before I see it myself. I’m clutching my pearls in anticipation – I can’t wait any longer!

My lurking has led me to an endless array of photos showcasing the hunky Justice League cast. Yes, I’m talking about the beefcakes who represent our favorite superheroes – we can save drooling over the (unrepresented) women for a later date.

Alright, back to the boys men. Justice League is jam packed with hunks like Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller – who not only gives the film an openly LGBTQ actor, but also proved that a skinny twink can build up his bod to become a superhero. That’s five dream boats, all different from one another, to make one damn sexy cast. Check them, plus Gal Gadot’s, Wonder Woman, out below:

They are giving us every type of flavor! They have to be the hottest cast around, right?!

Then, I began having a conversation with my equally superhero-obsessed best friend. He begged the question: Which superhero cast is the hottest? How could I completely forget that we have two more superhero films coming out next year?! After searching the confirmed casts, it is safe to admit there is some hard competition between who has the hottest superheroes. Let’s take a look:

A year from now, we’ll see the newest, younger cast of X-Men battling against Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey as she transforms into the unstoppable Dark Phoenix. Based on the comic, The Dark Phoenix Saga, our favorite mutants should certainly be in store for a wild ride. While the original X-Men film series gave us ultimate hunks James Marsden and Hugh Jackman, the latter – but prequel – part of the franchise gives us a much younger cast. Of course, we have the incomparable Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, and Nicholas Hoult – but we have newcomers Evan Peters, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and an almost unknown Tye Sheridan. Personally speaking, when I think of any type of man I want on top of me, I’m not considering someone who can barely get into a bar. While the most recent slew of X-Men boys are adorable – they certainly are not beating the Justice League’s dreamboats. Sorry, X-Men, this may be the first battle you’ve ever lost!

Moving forward: Will 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War be the most star-studded film in history?! For as long as I’ve walked this Earth – I’m betting on it! Listen, we have such a massive amount of eye candy in this film there isn’t a way anyone isn’t satisfied. I’m talking some of the best of the best: Robert Downey Jr, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Sebastian Stan, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dave Bautista, Tom Holland, Anthony Mackie, and Chadwick Boseman. Yes, this roster is enough to cause a flash flood warning! While society may be more familiar and in love with these heroes over the last decade, I can’t help but feel the new blood from the Justice League may dominate those who have pretty much become family at this point. It’s almost like the new boy in High School – everyone wants a piece of him – because we haven’t seen him before.

Ladies and Gents, I’ve made my decision: The Justice League gentlemen are without question the hottest cast of superheroes all around. I know exactly where I’ll be on November 17th – goggling the screen as I watch DC Comic’s best heroes defeat evil and regain control over the world. I mean, how can you deny the sexiness of Cavill, Miller, and Momoa!?

Who are the superheroes in your dreams?! Someone has to agree with me – right?!

If you want to join me in eagerly anticipating the Justice League premiere next week – check out the trailer for the film below: