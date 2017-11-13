Which Male 'Jane The Virgin' Character Just Came Out As Bisexual?

On the latest episode of Jane the Virgin, it is revealed that Jane's current love interest, a 20-something comic book artist named Adam, is a bisexual man.

Fans of the show will know that Adam is played by handsome Teen Wolf star, Tyler Posey.

Many critics applauded the inclusion of a bisexual character, including Vulture writer Kathryn VanArendonk.

She writes:

"It’s easy enough to have gay best friends and gay villains — that’s a marginalized narrative position for a marginalized character. It’s a different thing for our heroine’s current love interest to announce that he’s also dated men."

VanArendonk also praises the show for the way it handles the conversation surrounding Adam's coming out, noting that as a viewer, we get to watch Jane's thoughts on the subject evolve in a natural way.

At first, Jane appears accepting of Adam's sexuality, before later confessing to her mom that she has some concerns.

But by the time the couple has a heart-to-heart talk, Jane is able to let go of preconceived notions and stereotypes regarding bisexuality.

Jane: Well, I guess I feel a little insecure, you know. It’s not like I can give you what a man can. Adam: Well, yeah, you’re right, you can’t. But you can’t give me what other women can give me, either. But it doesn’t matter, because I choose to be with you. I don’t want to be with anyone else, regardless of gender. Jane: Really? Adam: Yeah, really. We’re in a monogamous relationship. Which means that you’re not allowed to kiss anyone else.

Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman spoke to Variety about Posey's character, and exploring bisexuality on the series.

"I feel like you see a lot of bisexual women on TV because men think it’s sexy when women make out — so that’s become a little more seen on TV, and we felt like we hadn’t had a romantic hero who’s also bisexual. And also, it felt like an interesting place to explore because Jane would think she’s very progressive and Jane would think she’d have no issue with it..."

Did you watch the episode? Tell us what you thought of it in the comments...

H/T: New Now Next