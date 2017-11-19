Which Music Star Looked the Sexiest at The American Music Awards?
The American Music Awards is happening right now, honoring some of the biggest names in music and putting on some incredible performances in between.
The show just started with two of my personal favorite divas, Kelly Clarkson and Pink, who opened up with a super powerful collaboration that makes me think that... THESE TWO SHOULD WORK TOGETHER MORE! Just a thought, ladies.
Onto the guys, there were tons of adorable, handsome and cute music stars and celebs combined that showed up to the AMA's tonight. Question is... who was your favorite? Let's take a look!
Niall Horan looked stunning and sexy in blue.
There's nothing holding us back from saying Shawn Mendes looks smoking hot!
Send us your "location," Khalid, you looking fine!
Billy Eichner looking studly with his hot date Pink!
Oh, Nick Jonas... you just keep getting hotter.
