Which Music Star Looked the Sexiest at The American Music Awards?

The American Music Awards is happening right now, honoring some of the biggest names in music and putting on some incredible performances in between.

Two strong women in music. @Pink & @KellyClarkson collab for the first time with a powerful #AMAs open. A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

The show just started with two of my personal favorite divas, Kelly Clarkson and Pink, who opened up with a super powerful collaboration that makes me think that... THESE TWO SHOULD WORK TOGETHER MORE! Just a thought, ladies.

Onto the guys, there were tons of adorable, handsome and cute music stars and celebs combined that showed up to the AMA's tonight. Question is... who was your favorite? Let's take a look!

Niall is looking slick in blue. #NIALLxAMAs A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

Niall Horan looked stunning and sexy in blue.

Looking oh so dapper, @ShawnMendes! #SHAWNxAMAs A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

There's nothing holding us back from saying Shawn Mendes looks smoking hot!

Get a man who can do both. @thegr8khalid #AMAs A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

Send us your "location," Khalid, you looking fine!

Pink!!! The greatest. #AMAs A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

Billy Eichner looking studly with his hot date Pink!

#AMAs A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

Oh, Nick Jonas... you just keep getting hotter.