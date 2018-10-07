As we all debated the Supreme Court appointment of Kavanaugh, the government was still rolling on writing and approving laws. We're not sure if it was strategy or not but when Sen Collins was making her speech about the SCOTUS nomination, Trump decided to sign into law a bill that had been sitting on his desk for two weeks.

This new bill that received the John Hancock of #45 was the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2018, altering many aspects of how we travel in the air, but leaving two major issues untouched and actually placing them out of the reach of the FAA.

What do we now have to thank Congress and #45 for changes in airline policy? Well it's actually what has not changed and what cannot be regulated that is the main part of the FAA Reauthorization Act. One of the biggest issues we all have as airline passengers is the cost of things. We received no help from lawmakers in that department as the bill, now act DOES NOT regulate two of those main charges we hate. Baggage fees and flight change fees. INC.com shares this on flight change fees: As you might have experienced yourself, those fees can lead to passengers simply discarding a reservation they can't use, because paying the change fee would cost more than a brand new ticket. Add it all up, and it's about $3 billion or more annually across the industry. American Airlines alone made $878 million from change fees last year, which adds up to about 2 percent of its revenue, according to The Wall Street Journal. "It is our top priority to ensure that this--what we consider an existential threat to our business--does not become law," Sharon Pinkerton, the lobbying group's senior vice president for policy, told the Journal a few days ago.

And baggage fees? Well those can be whatever the airlines want them to be. Even Southwest, an airline that has two free checked bags for passengers helped to lobby against baggage fee regulation.

What else was part of this Reauthorization Act? The fees were what the FAA is not authorized to act on, but the Act does give them the ability to alter our travel. Let's sum up sone of the changes. The first section you may notice as issues that were in the news quite a bit. We're happy that Congress is paying attention to public opinion and current events. We wonder if this was all found out because we're all watching Twitter a little more for our presidential briefings.

Here are the new things the FAA can do, thanks to pop culture and all that is viral: