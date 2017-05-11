White House "Not 100% Sure" Trump Is Aware Of Anti-Gay Abuse In Chechnya

President Donald Trump has been disturbingly silent about the persecution of gay men in Chechnya, but could that possibly be because he's not aware of the anti-gay abuses taking place in the country?

Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, but the official readout of the meeting shows no mention of the anti-gay abuse in Chechnya in their conversation.

The Washington Blade questioned White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on whether the subject was discussed, since it was omitted from the White House read out.

She responded to the Blade:

“I mean a lot of times there are parts of the conversation that aren’t specifically included in a readout, but I’m not aware,” Sanders said. “I have not had that conversation. So I do not know, I was not part of that meeting. So I cannot speak to every detail and I would have to refer you to the readout on the specifics of what I know was discussed.” Asked whether Trump has been briefed on the issue generally, Sanders replied, “That is something I would have to get back to you on. I am not 100 percent sure.”

So the President may not have even been briefed on these violent anti-gay abuses in Chechnya?

The Washington Blade later provided this update confirming that the anti-gay abuse in Chechnya was not discussed in Trump's meeting with Lavrov:

Michael Anton, a White House National Security Council spokesperson, said via email to the Washington Blade the issue of anti-gay abuses in Chechnya “did not come up in the meetings” with Lavrov.

Unacceptable.

