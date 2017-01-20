White House Removes LGBT Rights Page From Official Web Site

Keep it moving--nothing to see here. But literally, nothing to see here.

WhiteHouse.gov immediately wiped pages on LGBT rights, civil rights, and more immediately after Donald Trump took office.

A sign of things to come?

Pages concerning climate change and health care were also removed.

The Daily Beast reports:

The page on civil rights was replaced with a page entitled “ Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community ” that replaces concerns with how police act with a demand for more cops. It also paints predominantly black inner cities as shooting galleries.

We've got to keep fighting. We won't be removed.

(H/T: Daily Beast/ TechCrunch)