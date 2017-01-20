White House Removes LGBT Rights Page From Official Web Site
Nigel Campbell | January 20, 2017
Keep it moving--nothing to see here. But literally, nothing to see here.
WhiteHouse.gov immediately wiped pages on LGBT rights, civil rights, and more immediately after Donald Trump took office.
A sign of things to come?
Pages concerning climate change and health care were also removed.
The page on civil rights was replaced with a page entitled “Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community” that replaces concerns with how police act with a demand for more cops. It also paints predominantly black inner cities as shooting galleries.
We've got to keep fighting. We won't be removed.
(H/T: Daily Beast/ TechCrunch)
Add new comment