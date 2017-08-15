White Nationalist Gets Instant Karma! Humiliated On Camera!

White Nationalist Gets Instant Humiliation On Camera!

Must See Video Will Have You Laughing!

The White Nationalist in Virginia has been all over the news. We've all heard about it. We've all been disgraced by the Trump Administrations stance on it. We will be hearing about the events that have unfolded, and a life lost tragically, for many years to come.

I don't want to get political with you. I'm here to make you laugh!

The potentially unnamed White Nationalist in the video is screaming that "You [Liberals] started a bum fight and you lost." He's screaming, ranting, raging with anger. Is he right? Is he wrong? Either way, he's going to hell.

Immediately following his rant, surrounded by cameras, this idiot falls over himself. His legs go above his head.

The funniest moment is when an onlooker yells "HA-HA" in the background. It will remind you of Nelson's catchphrase in The Simpsons.

Then, the man gets up with a big, dumb grin on his face. He's looking, and feeling, stupid as could be. He even snaps his fingers in an "Awe, Shucks" moment. It's all really gross and pathetic.

Anyway, the video is below. Can we all unite for a moment and laugh AT this man?!