Who Does Trump Follow On Twitter? Clears Up Why We Have Zero In Common With #45?  

Do you know all the peeps, pages, and personalities you follow on twitter? Could you list them all off? I think many of us start following several hundreds of people on a whim. And sometimes we follow people because they follow us.

Politicians on the other hand may need to watch who they follow for it's very easy to see what accounts people follow.

But what does it say about a person that has over 27 million followers and only follows 43 accounts himself?

Of course we are talking about #45, Mr. tЯump. You can boil many of his likes on his list to Trump businesses (9), Fox personalities and shows (8), and his family members (7). Other peeps on the prez's list are his advisors, a golfer and someone whom has been "Touched By An Angel."

Here's the list in picture form from @therealDonaldTrump. Click on Images for larger view, or see the list at the bottom of the post.

I would follow none of those pages. I made the mistake of watching a couple of the Diamond and Silk videos before. I know I lost grey matter after watching these brainwashed individuals.

Can you see now why you may have zero in common with him?

What I did find interesting is that I had 31 Followers I knew that followed #45.

First Lady Melania Trump

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Ivanka Trump, Trump's eldest daughter

Lara Trump and Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump, Trump's youngest daughter

Trump Organization, the parent company of Trump Hotels, Trump International Reality, and more

Vice President Mike Pence

Reince Priebus, Trump's chief of staff

Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney

Kellyanne Conway, Trump's former campaign manager

Dan Scavino, Trump's assistant and White House social media manager

Corey Lewandowski, Trump's former campaign manager

Katrina Pierson, former Trump campaign spokeswoman

Actress Roma Downey and reality-TV producer Mark Burnett

Vince McMahon, chairman of WWE

Gary Player, former professional golfer

Bill O'Reilly, Fox News host

Laura Ingraham, Fox News host

Eric Bolling, Fox News host

Sean Hannity, Fox News host

"Fox & Friends," Fox News' morning show

Fox Nation, an opinion site run by Fox News

Geraldo Rivera, Fox News personality

Greta Van Susteren, MSNBC host

Ann Coulter, conservative writer and commentator

Drudge Report, a news aggregation website

Piers Morgan, editor at large for Mail Online

Team Trump, the official account for updating Trump's supporters

Diamond and Silk, vloggers and Trump supporters

Katrina Campins, former "Apprentice" cast member and Trump surrogate

The White House

Previous: Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, cohosts of "Morning Joe" on MSNBC