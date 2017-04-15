Who Does Trump Follow On Twitter? Clears Up Why We Have Zero In Common With #45?
Do you know all the peeps, pages, and personalities you follow on twitter? Could you list them all off? I think many of us start following several hundreds of people on a whim. And sometimes we follow people because they follow us.
Politicians on the other hand may need to watch who they follow for it's very easy to see what accounts people follow.
But what does it say about a person that has over 27 million followers and only follows 43 accounts himself?
Of course we are talking about #45, Mr. tЯump. You can boil many of his likes on his list to Trump businesses (9), Fox personalities and shows (8), and his family members (7). Other peeps on the prez's list are his advisors, a golfer and someone whom has been "Touched By An Angel."
Here's the list in picture form from @therealDonaldTrump. Click on Images for larger view, or see the list at the bottom of the post.
I would follow none of those pages. I made the mistake of watching a couple of the Diamond and Silk videos before. I know I lost grey matter after watching these brainwashed individuals.
Can you see now why you may have zero in common with him?
What I did find interesting is that I had 31 Followers I knew that followed #45.
First Lady Melania Trump
Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
Ivanka Trump, Trump's eldest daughter
Lara Trump and Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump, Trump's youngest daughter
Trump Organization, the parent company of Trump Hotels, Trump International Reality, and more
- Trump Golf
- Trump Waikiki hotel
- Trump National Doral golf course and hotel
- Trump Vegas Hotel
- Trump Hotel Chicago
- Trump Washington, DC, golf course
- Trump Los Angeles golf course
- Trump Charlotte golf course
Add new comment