Who is the Sexiest Male Singer of All Time?

Ryan Shea | November 30, 2017

With the announcement of the Grammy nominations earlier this week, the music world is once again in a tailspin with talks of who will win the big awards this coming January.

Some of these nominees happen to be incredibly sexy men in the industry, who have us hooked on more than just our beats.  The current crop of men nominated include guys like Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber, Childish Gambino, and many more who get our hearts racing as they croon for us at a concert or while we have our headphones in.  Question is... who do we think is the sexiest male singer not only currently, but all time?

I took a poll asking this very question, and the results were varied, amazing, and overall.. downright sexy.  Question is... who do you think is the sexiest male singer ever?

LL Cool J

 

 

Chris Isaak

 

Jon Bon Jovi

 

 

To shave or not to shave?

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

 

Ricky Martin

 

 

I know. I know. This outfit is incredible. I get it. Enough already.

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

 

Adam Levine

 

 

#FestivalPresidente2017

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

 

Justin Timberlake

 

 

Jared Leto

 

 

A man and his guitar.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

 

Nick Jonas

 

 

Great to be back in Stockholm after so many years. Can't wait to see you guys tomorrow night at the Globe!!!!

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

 

Enrique Iglesias 

 

 

Los Angeles. Westlake Studios. 8:35 p.m.

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on

 

Lenny Kravitz 

