Who is the Sexiest Male Singer of All Time?
With the announcement of the Grammy nominations earlier this week, the music world is once again in a tailspin with talks of who will win the big awards this coming January.
Some of these nominees happen to be incredibly sexy men in the industry, who have us hooked on more than just our beats. The current crop of men nominated include guys like Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber, Childish Gambino, and many more who get our hearts racing as they croon for us at a concert or while we have our headphones in. Question is... who do we think is the sexiest male singer not only currently, but all time?
I took a poll asking this very question, and the results were varied, amazing, and overall.. downright sexy. Question is... who do you think is the sexiest male singer ever?
LL Cool J
Chris Isaak
Jon Bon Jovi
Ricky Martin
Adam Levine
Justin Timberlake
Jared Leto
Nick Jonas
Enrique Iglesias
Lenny Kravitz
