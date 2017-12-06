Who Should Be Cast In Celebrity Big Brother?

Johnny Weir, Kathy Griffin, and Ali Lohan Are On Our Wish List!

You’ve heard that a celebrity edition of CBS’ hit show, Big Brother, is premiering in February, right?! Yes, I’m going to absolutely be glued to my television from the premiere moving forward. According to US Weekly, the United States’ first season of Celebrity Big Brother will premiere on February 7th and will last for thirteen episodes. Honestly, this is reminding me a lot of Big Brother: Over The Top, which followed the same format in a digital version. We can expect the show’s classic format of watching the contestants live 24 hours a day and will indulge in the live eviction ceremonies.

CBS, hear me out, you’re going to need to have entertainers for this to work. Please, give us the mess! I do not want to see former players that you think are celebrities, ESPECIALLY do.not.give.us.Frankie.Grande. No one, seriously, NO ONE, wants to watch Grande ever. That is a horrible idea and you are selling yourselves short if you think that will work. It – won’t. Also, while we’re at it, can we just avoid any viral star in general. YouTubers and the like should not even be considered for this. I’m still sitting here trying to find one that’s interesting. Alas, I’m coming up short.

There are a handful of rumors flying around that Sammi Giancola from Jersey Shore is going to step foot into the Big Brother house as opposed to the Shore reunion series…eh, that may not be the worst decision. But, I should solely be in charge of casting this show, because damn I have the greatest cast!

Hear me out on who should be the twelve celebrities leading this show:

Safaree Samuels

Some have it some don't... I have it... #furcoatvol1 @realtalqk #stuntgang A post shared by Safaree StuntMan (@iamsafaree) on Dec 3, 2017 at 1:07am PST

Samuels currently stars on Love and Hip Hop so he isn’t unfamiliar with reality television. Plus, he likes to talk and spills the tea – and is Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend. Seriously, get him!

Johnny Weir

Weir would be the token gay that they need. He’s likeable, funny, and would probably dominate in the challenges they’d give him, being a famous ice skater and all. He’d totally say yes to this!

Dennis Rodman

Help support my mission this week and also raise money for the Wounded Warriors and go to Www.RageOn.com to buy this bad ass Unite t-shirt. #peace #love #notwar @potcoin A post shared by Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:01am PST

Is it truly a celebrity reality show is Rodman is not in it?! He isn’t doing ANYTHING! He HAS to say yes. This is his destiny.

Stephen Baldwin

#StephenBaldwin# A post shared by (@ta.zi) on Oct 14, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

Although he is terribly unpopular, the lesser of the Baldwin Brothers, Stephen, has done a handful of reality shows before and would give America a chance to see how Trump supporters boast during this political climate. There has to be like, one Trumpette in that house, right? I mean, drama- hello!

Aaron Carter

If you are persistent, you will get it. If you are consistent, you will keep it. A post shared by @aaroncarter on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

Yes, I’ve said some horrible things about the youngest Carter brother in the past, but seriously, he would be perfect for this show. We’d get to soak up all the drama he would bring and he’s likely the first to be eliminated. And he’s like, sort of eye candy?!

Jackee Harry

Happy Thanksgiving, Jacks & Jills! I’m thankful for each and every one of YOU. Oh, and 2 days until #WrappedUpInChristmas on @lifetimetv! A post shared by Jackée Harry (@jackeeharry) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:36am PST

Yes, the mom from Sister, Sister needs to make a comeback. Harry would be hysterical on this show and it could perhaps revive her career!? We need at least someone to make it out of this better than before going in. That person could be Harry!

Kathy Griffin

If you want a headliner, Griffin is definitely the person who will accomplish Big Brother being a trending topic. I mean, as long as the house doesn’t get raided from people who severely despise Griffin, she would be awesome. She’s already made guest appearances in the Big Brother house before…so why not? Also, she would do anything to get back on television at this point: Give her a shot!

Tiffany “New York” Pollard

POMONA YA'LL RET?‼️@340nightclub I just arrived #hbic A post shared by Tiffany Pollard (@tiffany_hbic_pollard) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Seriously, Pollard better be in this house. She recently did Celebrity Big Brother UK – and randomly did quite well. Pay this girl what she’s requesting and get her in there. She is the queen of reality television.

Jenna Jameson

Been feeling kind of poopy, ya know... that feeling of I have no time for myself and haven't looked pretty for awhile. So I decided to put some makeup on, slap on a wig from @chongleedidit and turn on my ring light! Joila, Jenna's back! Now back to mommy mode A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Jul 2, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Former porn star, Jenna Jameson, is nearly unrecognizable now. But, she knows how to cause a stir and would say whatever came to her mind. Also, it would be kind of great to have a porn star in the house because that would severely confuse all of the rest of the celebrities to wondering how she got up there with them. Jameson is someone I’d likely be rooting for!

Ali Lohan

"Perhaps we only leave So we may once again arrive, To get a birds eye view Of what it means to be alive. For there is beauty in returning, Oh how beautiful,how strange, To see that everything is different But know it's only you whose changed." ~e.h A A post shared by Aliana (@alianalohan) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

It's not the Lohan we want, but it’s the Lohan we deserve. While her older sister, Lindsay, is likely too good for Celebrity Big Brother (in her head), Ali would be awesome. We don’t know much about her except for living in her sister’s shadow, so she totally has to be a little wrecked from that alone. If we can’t get Michael, Dina, or Lindsay…we should totally be able to get Ali!

Do you agree with my list?! Who do you want to see in the Celebrity Big Brother house?!