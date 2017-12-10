Who Was The Hottest Gay Celebrity of 2017?

Instinct Staff | December 10, 2017

2017 had its ups and downs, but no matter what... we had some fantastic eye candy to enjoy as the year went on.

Instinct Magazine provided our readers with a ton of fantastic gay, bi and pansexual male celebrities and them showing off in all their glory over the past year, with many of you commenting just how attractive (or not, which is fine) each of them were.  But who, in fact, was your favorite?

We have compiled a list of some of the guys we noticed get a lot of traction going (both visually and downstairs) for you to browse.  Did your favorite make the cut?  Was there someone that should've been included on this list?  Let us know your thoughts!

 

 

Into the wild : @taylormillerphoto

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on

 

Nyle DiMarco

 

Guess I'm a cat guy meow.

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on

 

Gus Kenworthy

 

Extremely rare footage that proves that Reindeers do exist | #MerryChristmas

A post shared by Milan Christopher (@milanchristopher) on

 

Milan Christopher

 

 

I occasionally lick myself to see if I’m as Salty as everyone says.

A post shared by Nick Masc (@nickmasc) on

 

Nick Mascardo

 

Matthew Camp

 

 

Jeffrey Wachman

 

 

Cardio Completed

A post shared by Derrick Gordon (@flash32gordon) on

 

Derrick Gordon

 

 

Jack Mackenroth

 

 

Please don’t invite me to any parties, I’m just here to bird-sit. #artbasel

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on

 

Max Emerson

 

 

Kit Williamson

 

 

Hotel Workout In China for the FINA Gala and finally got my VPN working @dlanceblack

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on

 

Tom Daley

 

 

To shave or not to shave?

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

 

Ricky Martin

 

 

almost at 100k. tag a friend that likes blonde

A post shared by Frank Ocean (@itsfrankocean) on

 

Frank Ocean

 

 

Matt Bomer

 

Rain, rain, go away...I want to get wet another way. thank you @catalinstelian

A post shared by Justin Russo (@justintrusso) on

​Justin Russo

 

Obligatory "I Voted" pic

A post shared by rex lee (@wreckslee) on

Rex Lee

 

