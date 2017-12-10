Who Was The Hottest Gay Celebrity of 2017?

2017 had its ups and downs, but no matter what... we had some fantastic eye candy to enjoy as the year went on.

Instinct Magazine provided our readers with a ton of fantastic gay, bi and pansexual male celebrities and them showing off in all their glory over the past year, with many of you commenting just how attractive (or not, which is fine) each of them were. But who, in fact, was your favorite?

We have compiled a list of some of the guys we noticed get a lot of traction going (both visually and downstairs) for you to browse. Did your favorite make the cut? Was there someone that should've been included on this list? Let us know your thoughts!

Into the wild : @taylormillerphoto A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Nyle DiMarco

​

Guess I'm a cat guy meow. A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Dec 2, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

Gus Kenworthy

​

Extremely rare footage that proves that Reindeers do exist | #MerryChristmas A post shared by Milan Christopher (@milanchristopher) on Dec 8, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

Milan Christopher

I occasionally lick myself to see if I’m as Salty as everyone says. A post shared by Nick Masc (@nickmasc) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

Nick Mascardo

​

Matthew Camp

Jeffrey Wachman

Cardio Completed A post shared by Derrick Gordon (@flash32gordon) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Derrick Gordon

Jack Mackenroth

Please don’t invite me to any parties, I’m just here to bird-sit. #artbasel A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:26am PST

Max Emerson

Finally coming up for air after working on the release of @eastsiderstv season 3 all week. Have you guys watched the new season yet? What did you think??? A post shared by Kit (@kitwilliamson) on Dec 1, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Kit Williamson

Hotel Workout In China for the FINA Gala and finally got my VPN working @dlanceblack A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:27am PST

Tom Daley

To shave or not to shave? A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Nov 24, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

Ricky Martin

almost at 100k. tag a friend that likes blonde A post shared by Frank Ocean (@itsfrankocean) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Frank Ocean

Wearing purple today to support #spiritday stand strong -let's end bullying against the #lgbtq community- & anyone else! and A post shared by Matt Bomer (@mattbomer) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Matt Bomer

​

Rain, rain, go away...I want to get wet another way. thank you @catalinstelian A post shared by Justin Russo (@justintrusso) on Dec 9, 2017 at 7:35am PST

​Justin Russo

Obligatory "I Voted" pic A post shared by rex lee (@wreckslee) on Nov 8, 2016 at 3:21pm PST

Rex Lee