Who Was Your Favorite Hunk From Baywatch Back in the Day?

Instinct Staff | December 13, 2017

So this may be a bit random, but given how we are only hours away from #throwbackthursday, and who doesn't love seeing some retro hot guys, I figured... why not?

I was scrolling through the channels the other day when I stopped upon an old episode of Baywatch.  For one, I haven't seen the show in ages (although research reports that it has been seen by 1.5 billion people across the world. Insane).  When I was a kid, all I remember was hearing from my "straight" guy friends about how hot the girls were on that show, in particular Pamela Anderson, Traci Bingham, Gina Lee Nolin, etc.  What I never did realize though... was that the guys were equally as hot, if not hotter.

For a show that was on for over a decade, it saw its share of beefy hunks running across the beach to save some moron who went past the shallow end when they really should've just been tanning and enjoying a Diet Coke.  That being said, here is a lovely gallery of the hottest dudes from Baywatch.  Consider this a trip down memory lane. 

Who was your favorite guy from the show?

David Chokachi

 

#davidcharvet

A post shared by camillefaurie64 (@camillefaurie64260) on

David Charvet

Jeremy Jackson

David Hasselhoff

 

Hawaii #baywatch #michaelbergin #brookeburns #lifeguard #beach #90s

A post shared by BaywatchTV.org (@baywatch_tv) on

Michael Bergin

Billy Warlock

Michael Newman

 

Power couple ☇!! #jasonsimmons #yasminebleeth #baywatch #80sbaby #80s #powercouple

A post shared by Extravagant Rhythm (@extravagant.rhythm) on

Jaason Simmons

This Months Top Posts

Australia Votes YES for Marriage Equality!
Armie Hammer's Short Shorts Couldn't Hide His...