Who Was Your Favorite Hunk From Baywatch Back in the Day?

So this may be a bit random, but given how we are only hours away from #throwbackthursday, and who doesn't love seeing some retro hot guys, I figured... why not?

I was scrolling through the channels the other day when I stopped upon an old episode of Baywatch. For one, I haven't seen the show in ages (although research reports that it has been seen by 1.5 billion people across the world. Insane). When I was a kid, all I remember was hearing from my "straight" guy friends about how hot the girls were on that show, in particular Pamela Anderson, Traci Bingham, Gina Lee Nolin, etc. What I never did realize though... was that the guys were equally as hot, if not hotter.

For a show that was on for over a decade, it saw its share of beefy hunks running across the beach to save some moron who went past the shallow end when they really should've just been tanning and enjoying a Diet Coke. That being said, here is a lovely gallery of the hottest dudes from Baywatch. Consider this a trip down memory lane.

Who was your favorite guy from the show?

David Chokachi

​

#davidcharvet A post shared by camillefaurie64 (@camillefaurie64260) on Dec 1, 2017 at 10:29am PST

David Charvet

​

Jeremy Jackson in Baywatch Hawaiian Wedding I love him in this movie... He is sooo hot #jeremyjackson #baywatch #baywatchhawaiianwedding #hobiebuchannon #lifeguard #surf A post shared by Baywatch (@baywatch_fans) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Jeremy Jackson

David Hasselhoff

​

Hawaii #baywatch #michaelbergin #brookeburns #lifeguard #beach #90s A post shared by BaywatchTV.org (@baywatch_tv) on Dec 3, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

Michael Bergin

​

Billy Warlock

Michael Newman

Power couple ☇!! #jasonsimmons #yasminebleeth #baywatch #80sbaby #80s #powercouple A post shared by Extravagant Rhythm (@extravagant.rhythm) on Dec 13, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

Jaason Simmons