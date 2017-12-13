Who Was Your Favorite Hunk From Baywatch Back in the Day?
So this may be a bit random, but given how we are only hours away from #throwbackthursday, and who doesn't love seeing some retro hot guys, I figured... why not?
I was scrolling through the channels the other day when I stopped upon an old episode of Baywatch. For one, I haven't seen the show in ages (although research reports that it has been seen by 1.5 billion people across the world. Insane). When I was a kid, all I remember was hearing from my "straight" guy friends about how hot the girls were on that show, in particular Pamela Anderson, Traci Bingham, Gina Lee Nolin, etc. What I never did realize though... was that the guys were equally as hot, if not hotter.
For a show that was on for over a decade, it saw its share of beefy hunks running across the beach to save some moron who went past the shallow end when they really should've just been tanning and enjoying a Diet Coke. That being said, here is a lovely gallery of the hottest dudes from Baywatch. Consider this a trip down memory lane.
Who was your favorite guy from the show?
David Chokachi
David Charvet
Jeremy Jackson
David Hasselhoff
Michael Bergin
Billy Warlock
Michael Newman
Jaason Simmons
Add new comment