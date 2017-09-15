Whoopi Goldberg And Sister Act Cast Reunite For One Joyful Performance

Perhaps you, too have fond memories of watching Whoopi Goldberg's hilarious and heartwarming turn as Deloris Van Cartier in the 1992 film Sister Act.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of the film's 25th anniversary, the actress said she'd love to come back for Sister Act 3!

Then yesterday on The View, we were treated to one heavenly surprise: Whoopi, and several of her beloved Sister Act castmates were reunited, at long last!

From TV Line:

Kathy Najimy (aka Sister Mary Patrick) and Wendy Makkena (aka Sister Mary Robert) joined Goldberg — who scored a 1992 Golden Globe nomination for playing Deloris Van-Cartier — to reminisce about filming the iconic comedy. One particularly exceptional story involved Najimy and Makkena putting porn on their hotel room TV, then ordering room service. (Oh, did I mention they were still wearing their full nun costumes? That part’s pretty important.)

Although Maggie Smith wasn't able to make the reunion, she did send along a lovely video message.

Perhaps this reunion is an early indication that Sister Act 3 might actually happen?!

Watch the cast reunite to sing songs from the original film!

And watch the cast reminisce:

H/T: Attitude