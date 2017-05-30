Whoopi Goldberg Wants To Star In Sister Act 3!

Praise the Lord!

Whoopi Goldberg says she's ready to reprise her iconic role as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act 3!

Whoopi recently spoke to EW in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the original film:

Everyone came back for a sequel right away. How did that happen so quickly?

I think Disney was kind of shocked that the movie blew up and did as well as it did, and they were like, “Okay, we’re going to do another one.” For me, I feel like it was great, but it wasn’t as spectacular as it might have been. But then again, I wouldn’t have gotten to play with all those wonderful actors. So you never know. But I think it’s fun, I think people like one and two, because they’re kind of the same film but very different.

Would you ever play Deloris a third time?

Yeah, it would be a great blast. I would have a good time, because it’s a piece I understand and I know. But would they call me? Probably not. They’ll find somebody much younger to do it. They should call me.