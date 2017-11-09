Why Are Gay Men Flaunting Their Bodies On Social Media?

Are We Only Objects For Sex?

Recently, artist Jake Shears has called out gay men showcasing their bodies on social media. He isn’t necessarily telling everyone to stop, but to check themselves if a body is all they have to offer, then – check yourself. I couldn’t agree with him more! In the summer, I interviewed four hunks who specifically don’t post their bodies on social media – and are even sexier because of it. Shears and I cannot be the only two gay men thinking this, right?

I went to the Bible Instagram and typed into the search bar “#GayGuys”. If you’re an ace on social media, you surely known that a hashtag is seemingly what connects you to any topic you’d like to read about or see more of. Check out my findings below:

Yes, that is a lot of body. I’m genuinely not hating on anyone who wants to show off a beautiful body, especially one I may want to imagine on top of me. But, if you continue to scroll through the #GayGuys hashtag, or even #GayBoy, #Gay, #GayBoyFamous – you’ll see a bunch of men advertising their bodies as an excuse to gain followers.

Not for nothing, if showing your body is an excuse to gain followers, it’s working. LGBTQ blogs are constantly promoting gigantic bulges, bare bottoms, or twerking twinks. It’s a double-edged sword. We love the freedom social media to express our LGBTQ sexuality – but are we overdoing it? Jokingly, I asked my best girlfriend if she would prefer to see me on Instagram selling sex by showing her an example of a not-viral-famous follower of mine – she gave me a firm, “no”.

Is there a reason we are obsessed with showing our bodies? Is sex behind it all? Compliments – or better yet – a follow from strangers we’ll never meet? It confuses me to no end, essentially since we may not have anything in common with those showing their bodies on Instagram. Except, you know, sex.

Now, I beg this question: What can we do to potentially change ourselves on social media? I challenge you – for a week – to not post any photos of your rock hard body or plump rear. Could you do it?