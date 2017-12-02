Why are Gay Men Still So Judgmental About Male Escorts in 2017?

As humans (not saying gay men), we tend to judge. It's part of our makeup and nature, whether we want to admit it or not. As gay men, these can be on topical things such as Britney vs. Christina or the kinds of body types that get you hard immediately, however there are certain issues where the criticism can be unfairly harsh to the point where you are wondering why these subset of men are angry about it in the first place.

Case in point: male escorts. A recent study found that there are over 320,000 male escorts throughout the world, with most of them catering to other men and not women. Sure, women have a percentage in this as seen on Showtime's popular series Gigolos, but when you think "male escorts", especially as a gay man, your mind goes to it being a male on male sort of thing. Yet, there is judgment there.

When Rentboy got shut down two years ago, my social media lit up like a gogo boy's energy on a bar's table. The conflicting opinions about it being shut down were very obvious, however the comments of "those whores got what they deserved" or "maybe they need to get a better life/career choice."

What brings on this judgment? A lot of the comments back to these certain men tend to say "The ones who shade the most, hire the most as well." In this situation, two wrongs don't make a right, however the rudeness brought on by men who are simply trying to make a living in the oldest profession on earth don't deserve a lot of what they get.

I happen to be friends with many escorts in and out of Manhattan, as this city happens to be one of the most popular (if most popular) in the United States (our country ranks number two in the world). This is what I know from the stories that they tell me.

A lot of men who hire escorts do it for sex, of course, but many of them want companionship. They want a "boyfriend experience" where the escort in question does whatever he can to make his client feel good, upbeat and most of all... happy. They get to travel with them and experience the world in a way they never thought they could, and at the end of the day regardless... they brighten their day.

Even if its just sex, who cares? Seriously, if its between two consenting adults and both of them get off on it for different reasons, who are you to judge in the first place? The gay community can be really tough on each other, and can go over the line when it comes to judging someone on their profession of the moment or even for a lifetime. There are escorts out there who have been doing this for years, still look amazing all this time later and enjoy the perks and benefits while doing it. Many get out when they realize it's time. Same thing with the adult industry, which also gets a certain amount of judgment from men who think they can't get a career after they leave. That is not always the case.

Maybe we should revert back to what some of our parents say, "If you have nothing nice to say, don't say it at all." That really can't happen overall, but judging an escort for what they do really runs in the same category as them judging you for what you do. Just stop.