Why Is It So Difficult To Make Good Gay Friends?
We've featured Psychotherapist Matthew Dempsey's YouTube videos many times over the years.
And in his latest YouTube video, he examines, "The Art of Gay Friending."
Dempsey recalls that when he first moved to Los Angeles, it was easy to meet people who wanted to make plans. However...
"But what i quickly realized was that I was mistaking everybody's general pleasantries with people who were actually willing and able to follow-up, and wanted to create some friendships. And that was really hard."
So what can you do to meet people, and create sustaining relationships?
That's exactly what Dempsey, with the help of a few friends, has set out to discover.
He writes:
"You'd think it'd be easy to find your chosen family and feel like you belong in a community where everyone has struggled to come out, but side-eyes and thoughts of "these kweens" often times dominate over a friendly hello."
Watch:
I agree 100%. I recently moved to a new place, finding friends of any kind is difficult gay or straight! I don't care, but as i get older i also find it hard to find good quality friends. Either , their partners/husbands/boyfriends get jealous or they claim to always be busy. I prefer quality over quantity! But that is hard!
I have been relocated to different countries quiet a few times and lived in a few different cities in US .. I have noticed, of course, younger you are easier it is to make friends as most of everyone on a younger age is looking for friendship. Once you start to grow older it gets harder, as people on their 30s,40s and up already have a defined group of friends and are less likely to open up for new friendship. I have noticed as well how looks it is the key to any age group, hotter you are, friendlier they are to you, regardless of age group.
Comments