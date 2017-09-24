'Will & Grace' Cast Perform The Show's Theme Song, With Lyrics!

Taking a break from our weekend binge-watching of Will & Grace on Hulu, we tuned into The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to watch stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes perform the show's theme song...with lyrics...for the very first time!

In addition to the theme song performance, the Will & Grace cast gabbed about the time Sean Hayes got naked during a sexual harassment seminar.