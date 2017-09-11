'Will & Grace' Inspired Shakes Are Coming To Shake Shack!

Binge-watching can make a guy thirsty.

But fret not, your neighborhood Shake Shack has something rich and creamy for you to sip on, just in time for the revival of Will & Grace!

That's right, a new line of Will & Grace themed frozen custard shakes will be available to purchase at Shake Shack locations in Los Angeles and New York City, starting September 18!

Even better, $2 from every purchase will go to benefit GLAAD!

We know Karen Walker might add a splash of booze to her frozen cinnamon-marshmallow custard. Meanwhile, Jack would surely love a strawberry-custard shake made with prosecco!