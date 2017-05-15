'Will & Grace' The Musical?! - Watch The New Trailer!

At long last, NBC has released the full-length trailer for the revival of Will & Grace.

P.S. Wouldn't a musical episode of Will & Grace be absolutely amazing?!

From Variety:

The limited 12-episode run brings back cast members Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally with original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. James Burrows, who directed the entire eight-season run of the original series, is back as director and executive producer on the revival. Universal Television is producing.

We can't wait to watch!